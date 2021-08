You can insert your obligatory “here comes the 11-game losing streak,” but it was still cool to see that the South Bend Cubs threw a combined no-hitter last night. It has quietly – or not so quietly? – been a very good stretch of a few weeks throughout the farm system, which was particularly well-timed given what is happening with the big league club. It would’ve been all the more difficult to stomach the trades and the losing if I couldn’t convince myself, “Well, at least things are pointing up down on the farm!”