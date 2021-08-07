Cancel
Public Health

Sebastian Bach Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says ‘Thank God for the Vaccine’

By Joe DiVita
 5 days ago
Singer Sebastian Bach has confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19, but also admitted he feels "totally great" and credited his vaccinated status as the reason. In a video update on Twitter, Bach, who was seen wearing a ZZ Top shirt, not only shared the news that he had contracted the virus, but also rattled off a list of places he had recently visited while suggesting anyone who was in those same locations could have potentially been exposed to it.

