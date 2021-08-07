Sebastian Bach Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says ‘Thank God for the Vaccine’

During an appearance on this morning’s (Wednesday, August 11) edition of CNN‘s “New Day”, former SKID ROW singer Sebastian Bach — who went public with his COVID-19 battle earlier in the month — was asked about his recent tweet in which he said “thank God for vaccines.” He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): “Well, absolutely, thank God for vaccines. I got the J&J [Johnson & Johnson] shot [for COVID-19] way back in March. I was one of the first people to run and get it that I knew. I’m a singer, and all that I heard about COVID is that it attacks the lungs. And singing is hard enough anyways. So I did not leave my house for a year and a half. I was very strict in every protocol. I did not even go out to restaurants or anything; I was determined to not get this. It looked like things were turning in a positive direction, so I ventured out to do two concerts about three weeks ago. One was in Tulsa, Oklahoma at the IDL Ballroom. And then the other one was at Beaver Dam, Kentucky — a big, huge outdoor venue that was a big show. And I was fine. Everything was cool. I was wearing my mask — everything. I got home from that week’s worth of shows, and the next day I had a fever. And I tested positive for COVID. But why I say thank God for the vaccine is because it’s been a very mild case. I just had a temperature for three days or so, and now I feel a hundred percent better.”