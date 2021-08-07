State changes condo board residency requirements

Q: Before I bought my house, my agent scheduled the home inspection, and I trusted her to choose a good inspector to protect my interests. After moving in, I found many defects that were not disclosed in the inspection report. Worst of all, the whirlpool bathtub was never tested. The first time I used it, brown smelly gook came out of the jets, and leaking connections under the tub caused ceiling damage downstairs. My insurance paid to fix the ceiling, but the plumbing repairs are on me. The home inspector's excuse is that he doesn't test whirlpool tubs, the sellers said they were unaware of the problem, and the agent's broker has advised her not to get involved, even though she hired the inspector. Am I stuck with these costs, or is someone liable for nondisclosure?