State changes condo board residency requirements

By David M. Bendoff
Posted by 
 5 days ago

Q: You have previously commented on board member residency requirements established in some condominium declarations. One of our board members said he heard about some change to the law about this issue. What do you know about this?. A: I have previously commented on my view as to whether a...

Naperville, ILPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Berkley announces condominium insurance partnership

NAPERVILLE -- Berkley Program Specialists Wednesday announced a new partnership with the Condominium Insurance Specialists of America to improve insurance protection for condominiums and homeowner associations. Berkley Program Specialists, a Berkley company, is an insurance operation dedicated to the program business, providing program administrators with underwriting authority, as well as...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

ComEd grants given to suburban communities

ComEd and the Metropolitan Mayors Caucus Tuesday announced a total of $170,000 in grants to 20 public agencies through the annual ComEd Powering Safe Communities Program. Local communities and agencies receiving grants were:. • Fox Metro Water Reclamation District for the installation of an electric vehicle charging station at the Fox...
EconomyPosted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

Agent chose negligent home inspector

Q: Before I bought my house, my agent scheduled the home inspection, and I trusted her to choose a good inspector to protect my interests. After moving in, I found many defects that were not disclosed in the inspection report. Worst of all, the whirlpool bathtub was never tested. The first time I used it, brown smelly gook came out of the jets, and leaking connections under the tub caused ceiling damage downstairs. My insurance paid to fix the ceiling, but the plumbing repairs are on me. The home inspector's excuse is that he doesn't test whirlpool tubs, the sellers said they were unaware of the problem, and the agent's broker has advised her not to get involved, even though she hired the inspector. Am I stuck with these costs, or is someone liable for nondisclosure?
Posted by
Daily Herald Business Ledger

New Downers Grove apartment building approved for Oak Trace Senior Living Community

The Oak Trace Senior Living Community is set to further redevelop its Downers Grove campus, despite some complaints from neighbors in nearby Darien. On Tuesday, the Downers Grove village council unanimously approved Oak Trace's plans to construct a five-story building featuring 145 independent-living apartments. The V-shaped development would include a one-story commons building that would connect an existing 1994 apartment building and a 2019 health care center.

