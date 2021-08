Just like the skin on our face experiences a loss of elasticity and collagen over time, leading to a slack, drooped appearance, the skin on our legs does the same, and the knees are no exception. “The knees take on a lot of stress because they are a weight-bearing area and they have to bend, so the skin is constantly stretching,” says Sugar Land, TX, plastic surgeon Ankur Mehta, MD. “This, along with aging, sun exposure and volume loss, can lead to loose skin around the knees.” Sagginess can also be attributed to a lack of hydration, which is why it’s important to keep your skin moisturized, as well as protected from the sun.