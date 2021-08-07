Cancel
Obituaries

Jules F. Krivos Jr.

Greater Milwaukee Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJules F. Krivos Jr. was born July 12, 1928, in Collingswood, N.J. He was the beloved husband of the late Doris E. Hoopes for 63 years; son of Julius F. Krivos and Mary (Kler); father of Gary (Rita) Krivos, Steven (Bea) Krivos and Claire Usilton; grandfather of Daniel (Sarah) Krivos, Matthew (Tiffany) Krivos, Craig Usilton and Bonnie (Ryan) Hines; great-grandfather of Nolan, Everly and Adelaide; and brother of Gloria (Collins) Lawrence, Lorraine (Milcarek), Evelyn Fitzgerald and Donald Krivos.

