Jules F. Krivos Jr.

“K” is for King, Joseph Hillery (1869-1946). Clergyman. A native of Anderson, at sixteen King experienced salvation at a Holiness camp meeting in Georgia. In 1885 he joined the Methodist Episcopal Church, South. The denomination denied him an exhorter’s license, so he joined the Methodist Episcopal Church and served a circuit in eastern Tennessee. King traveled to Anderson in 1898 and with others formed the First-Baptized Holiness Association. He was assigned to be a missionary in Canada. In 1900 he was called to the national headquarters in Iowa and when the denomination’s leader resigned in disgrace, King became overseer of the national church. In 1902 he moved the church’s headquarters from Iowa to Royston, Georgia. In 1917 Joseph Hillery King was elected general superintendent of the Pentecostal Holiness Church and in 1937 was named bishop.