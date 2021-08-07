Jules F. Krivos Jr.
Jules F. Krivos Jr. was born July 12, 1928, in Collingswood, N.J. He was the beloved husband of the late Doris E. Hoopes for 63 years; son of Julius F. Krivos and Mary (Kler); father of Gary (Rita) Krivos, Steven (Bea) Krivos and Claire Usilton; grandfather of Daniel (Sarah) Krivos, Matthew (Tiffany) Krivos, Craig Usilton and Bonnie (Ryan) Hines; great-grandfather of Nolan, Everly and Adelaide; and brother of Gloria (Collins) Lawrence, Lorraine (Milcarek), Evelyn Fitzgerald and Donald Krivos.www.gmtoday.com
Comments / 0