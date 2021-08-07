Cancel
Obituaries

Eileen M. Jensen and Guy Raymond Thelen

Eileen M. Jensen (nee Timm) passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the age of 86 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Ronald “Ron” Jensen for 43 years; loving mother of the late Guy Thelen and Mark and Scott Thelen; dear stepmother of Don Jensen and Krista Allen; and grandmother of Trevor, Kaitlin and Casey Allen and Bronson and Wesley Jensen. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

