Eileen M. Jensen and Guy Raymond Thelen

Craige Robert Jensen, 72, of Underwood, died Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at the Battle Lake Good Samaritan. Craige was born August 14, 1948 to Kenneth and Mary (Wheeler) Jensen in Watertown, WI. He attended Ixonia Elementary School and Oconomowoc High School. He served in the United States Army from August 1967 to June 1970, during the Vietnam War. He was employed with Hytech Coatings in Waukesha, WI and other various places. He enjoyed gardening, tractors, and spent as much time outside as he possibly could. Craige wanted to turn 30-acres of land into a park. Preceding him in death were his parents and a brother, Ken Jensen. Craige is survived by his children, Cindy Jensen, Rusty Youngman and Niall Jensen; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Zach Andrea) Rod-riguez and Amara (Dylan) Erickson; and great-grandchildren, Olivia Andrea and Zoe Erickson. Memorials are preferred to the Kigezi Orphans Home https://partnersforkigeziorp hans.org/. Time of Remembrance: 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Craige’s residence, 26085 340th Ave. Underwood, MN 56586 Arrangements provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Online condolences can be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.