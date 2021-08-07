Phoenix Wright Trials & Tribulations walkthrough: complete spoiler-free Ace Attorney 3 guide

When Ryunosuke finds out that two of the three witnesses from The Adventure of the Runaway Room episode are lying in their testimonies, everything you thought you knew about this murder case is thrown into disarray. Magnus McGilded is accused of murder at this point in the story, but the driver and one of the passengers on the same omnibus as the murder have been proven not to see what happened, so they couldn’t possibly know if it was McGilded or not. Here is how to get past the “What the Witnesses Really Saw” cross-examination from Trial, Part 2 in The Adventure of the Runaway Room from The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.