The Ace Attorney franchise has been a series I’ve observed from a distance. While the games have several elements that appeal to me, such as its investigative gameplay, unique premises, and an attractive art style, it had still always been an overwhelming series to get into. However, after the western release of its spin-off series The Great Ace Attorney was announced, I decided it was finally time for me to dive into the beloved franchise. It’s worth noting that The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is a bundle consisting of the two Great Ace Attorney games: The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve. Each consists of a variety of cases centered on various characters.