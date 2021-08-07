V/L Lot # 2 Ringneck Lake, Buckley MLS# 21025182 $19,900
V/L Lot # 2 Ringneck Lake, Buckley MLS# 21025182 $19,900 Beautiful one acre lot in Pheasant Manor Subdivision. Perfect spot to build your dream home! A nice, level lot surrounded by spruce trees, with underground utilities ready to go. Shared well just needs to be run to your future home. Located just minutes from Buckley and a short drive to Traverse City or Cadillac. Subject to court approval. Check it out! Backwoods Realty 214 E. Main St. Marion, MI (231)743-6995 mybackwoods.com.www.cadillacnews.com
