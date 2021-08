- - - Several summers ago, I attended a reunion in Ohio to meet relatives from a close family branch I had only recently learned existed. It turned out that stories that had come down to me about my great-grandfather had somehow omitted that he had children from one of the three marriages that followed the early death of his first wife, my great-grandmother. Oops. My newfound half-cousins (actually, they found me) were living proof of how unreliable, yet durable, family myths can be.