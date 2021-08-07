McDonough, GA Mr. Lonnie Fred Scott Sr., after a brief illness made his passage from this earthly place on July 25, 2021. He was a precious gift to all who knew him, freely sharing his infectious smile. He was always a caring, devoted, helpful soul to the many people he touched. Lonnie was born an only child on August 28, 1942 to Fred Wesley and Lillie Belle Petty Scott, both of whom preceded him in death. He was a loving father of four, grandfather, great-grandfather, husband as well as mentor and friend to many. Lonnie was a graduate of Morris Brown College where he was Dean of Pledges, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity and where he earned two degrees, one in Education and one in Music. Lonnie served his country in the United States Army and received numerous military awards, decorations and ribbons. He retired as US Army Sergeant 1st Class but continued to serve his fellow citizens as a Private Investigator, Ordained Minister, and employee in the City of Atlanta, a position from which he retired. Lonnie spent 14 years living in Henry County, Georgia, a placed he truly loved. Even after retirement, he continued involvement in his community by participating in numerous functions and was especially fond of the Veteran's Breakfast and his communications with the Mayor and his wife at this event. Lonnie enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, teaching his grandchildren to play piano, listening to jazz and gospel music, and attending local plays and musicals around the town of McDonough.