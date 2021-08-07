Navajo Nation reports 46 additional COVID cases, no deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 1,696 new coronavirus cases and seven additional death over the past three days. This brings the statewide total to 1,220,671 cases and 27,827 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 404 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, and 86 patients are in ICUs. The state says 11,535,415 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 5,665,736 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 62.4% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer...