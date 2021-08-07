Navajo Nation reports 46 additional COVID cases, no deaths
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Saturday reported additional 46 COVID-19 cases but no additional deaths. The additional cases increased the pandemic total while the number of deaths remained 1,377. Tribal officials did not provide an updated pandemic case total but the figure released Friday was 31,571. That was without the 46 additional cases were reported Saturday and any other changes made since Friday.kvia.com
