Warframe Lets the Epic Rhino Prime and Nyx Prime Out of the Vault Next Week

By Hayes Madsen
cgmagonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 10 two Prime Warframes will reemerge from the vault for players, with the Rhino Prime and Nyx Prime coming back. The Prime Vault is a rotating program that periodically reintroduces retired Primes and equipment. The ones on offer can be purchased directly from Prime Access Packs on the Vault, which usually run about $39.99, or they can be earned in-game via Void Relics. Accessory packs are also available separately for those who might already own the Prime Warframes, and they run $19.99. For those unaware of what these are, here’s the official description.

