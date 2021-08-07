Cancel
2019 Satin Steel Metallic GMC Yukon

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVery Nice. Third Row Seat, Entertainment System, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, WHEELS, 20 X 9 (50.8 CM X 22.9 CM) POLISHED ALUMINUM, 4x4, Hitch, Power Liftgate, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... OPEN ROAD PACKAGE CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat,...

Cars
Buying Cars
Buying Cars

2014 Sonoma Red Metallic GMC Sierra 1500

Great Shape. Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Tow Hitch, SEATING, HEATED AND COOLED PERFORATED LEATHER-APPOINTED FRONT BUCKET, SEATS, FRONT FULL-FEATURE LEATHER-APPOINTED BUCKET, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Back-Up Camera READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C. Privacy Glass,...
Buying Cars

2015 White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat Ford Expedition

Very Nice. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Turbo Charged Engine, Power Liftgate, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, BLIS (BLIND SPOT INFORMATION SYSTEM), EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A, Hitch, ENGINE: 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear...
Buying Cars

2019 Modern Steel Metallic Honda Pilot

Elite trim. Nice, LOW MILES - 27,995! FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! Sunroof, NAV, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD, Panoramic Roof, Alloy Wheels, Quad Seats, All Wheel Drive. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, Navigation, DVD, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Quad...
Buying Cars

2017 Summit White GMC Terrain

Nice, ONLY 56,409 Miles! $700 below J.D. Power Retail! Navigation, Back-Up Camera, All Wheel Drive, Smart Device Integration, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, Local Trade-In READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. All Wheel Drive, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Onboard Communications System, Aluminum Wheels, Smart Device...
Buying Cars

2021 Black Clear Coat Jeep Wrangler

Black Clear Coat exterior, Unlimited Sport S trim. EPA 24 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! Back-Up Camera, 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Keyless Start, 8.4 RADIO & PREMIUM AUDIO GROUP, TECHNOLOGY GROUP CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Brake Actuated...
Buying Cars

2018 Magnetic Gray Metallic Toyota Tundra

Very Nice, LOW MILES - 37,075! PRICED TO MOVE $4,900 below J.D. Power Retail! iPod/MP3 Input, Back-Up Camera, 4x4, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, CD Player, Bluetooth, Bed Liner, TRD OFF ROAD PACKAGE, Hitch CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Trailer Hitch, Brake...
Buying Cars

2019 Ebony Twilight Metallic GMC Terrain

Very Nice, LOW MILES - 21,033! FUEL EFFICIENT 26 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! NAV, Heated Leather Seats, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8 DIAGONAL GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM WITH NAVIGATION, WHEELS, 19 X 7.5 (48.3 CM X 19.1 CM) MACHINED ALUMINUM, Turbo READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, All Wheel Drive, Heated Driver...
Buying Cars

2019 Super White Toyota Tundra

Nice, LOW MILES - 17,068! PRICED TO MOVE $1,700 below J.D. Power Retail! Nav System, Bed Liner, Hitch, RADIO: ENTUNE PREMIUM AUDIO AM/FM W/HD RADIO & CD, Flex Fuel, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, 4x4, Back-Up Camera CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Flex Fuel, Trailer Hitch, Brake...
Buying Cars

2018 Deep Mahogany Metallic GMC Sierra 1500

PRICED TO MOVE $2,500 below J.D. Power Retail! Nice, LOW MILES - 39,091! Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Bed Liner, Tow Hitch, AUDIO SYSTEM, 8 DIAGONAL COLOR TOUCH SCREEN NAVIGATION WITH GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM, HD RADIO CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, Trailer...
Buying Cars

2019 Brilliant Silver Metallic Nissan Rogue

Nice. FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City!, $1,000 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated Seats, Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Keeping Assist, Smart Device Integration, Blind Spot Monitor, Apple CarPlay, Back-Up Camera, CD Player CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Lane Keeping Assist, Cross-Traffic Alert, Smart...
Buying Cars

2013 Silver Streak Metallic Toyota Tacoma

Great Shape, LOW MILES - 45,533! Tacoma trim. iPod/MP3 Input, 4x4, CD Player, Bluetooth, SR5 PKG, 16 ALUMINUM WHEELS W/P245/75R16 TIRE..., Trailer Hitch, TOWING PKG, Serviced here, Originally bought here, Local Trade-In. CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player MP3 Player, Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats,...
Cars

2021 GMC Yukon AT4 Long-Term Intro: A Year With Our 2021 Four Wheeler of the Year

It's that wonderful time of year again, the time when we get to introduce an all-new long-term test vehicle. The criteria are simple for becoming a part of the Four Wheeler long-term fleet: win either our Four Wheeler of the Year or Pickup Truck of the Year test. The winner of our 2021 Four Wheeler of the Year test was the all-new 2021 GMC Yukon AT4 and now a clone of that award-winning Yukon has arrived at our World Headquarters ready for the year of testing that lies ahead.
Buying Cars

2011 White Diamond Tricoat GMC Yukon

Great Conditon. Third Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Hitch, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Quad Bucket Seats, Chrome Wheels, TRANSMISSION, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELEC... ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TI... CLICK ME!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Leather Seating, Third Row Seat, All Wheel Drive, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated...
Buying Cars

2021 Carbonized Gray Metallic Ford Super Duty F-250 SRW

Carbonized Gray Metallic exterior and Medium Earth Gray interior, XL trim. Hitch, 4x4, TIRES: LT275/70RX18E OWL A/T (4), ELECTRONIC-LOCKING W/3.73 AXLE RATIO, Back-Up Camera, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration. CLICK NOW!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, WiFi Hotspot, Smart Device Integration. MP3...
Buying Cars

2019 Saber Metallic Ford Ranger

EPA 24 MPG Hwy/20 MPG City! Nice, ONLY 33,683 Miles! Lane Keeping Assist, Back-Up Camera, WiFi Hotspot, Blind Spot Monitor, Cross-Traffic Alert, 4x4, TRANSMISSION: ELECTRONIC 10-SPEED SEL... EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Lane Keeping Assist, WiFi Hotspot, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor....
Buying Cars

2019 Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat Ford F-150

Nice, GREAT MILES 23,014! $1,300 below J.D. Power Retail! Heated Seats, Turbo Charged Engine, 4x4, Hitch, RUBY RED METALLIC TINTED CLEARCOAT, MEDIUM EARTH GRAY, CLOTH 40/CONSOLE/4..., Apple CarPlay, WiFi Hotspot, Local Trade-In READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Smart Device Integration, Apple CarPlay, WiFi Hotspot....
Buying Cars

2021 J7 Magnetic Metallic Ford Expedition

Third Row Seat, Onboard Communications System, Dual Zone A/C, iPod/MP3 Input, Turbo Charged Engine, Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Running Boards, Back-Up Camera, 4x4. XLT trim. READ MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. Third Row Seat, 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Running Boards, Turbocharged, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System, Trailer Hitch, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C,...
Buying Cars

2019 Quicksilver Metallic GMC Sierra 1500

SLE trim. Nice, ONLY 6,163 Miles! 4x4, Turbo Charged, Back-Up Camera, WiFi Hotspot, Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels, ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8, AUDIO SYSTEM, GMC INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM... X31 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE AND MORE!. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE. 4x4, Back-Up Camera, Turbocharged, Onboard Communications System, Chrome Wheels, WiFi Hotspot. Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel...
Buying Cars

2016 Platinum Graphite Pearl Metallic Kia Sedona

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, 3rd Row Seating, Multimedia Package, Third Row Seating, Sedona LX, 3.3L V6 DGI, Platinum Graphite Pearl Metallic, Gray w/Leather Seat Trim, 17" x 6.5J Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.
Buying Cars

2018 Gunmetal Metallic Honda CR-V

Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Alloy Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Multi Zone Climate Control, Moonroof, Multimedia Package, Power Mirror Package, CR-V EX, 1.5L I4 DOHC 16V, AWD, Gunmetal Metallic, Gray w/Cloth Seat Trim, 18" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Automatic temperature control, Compass, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Audio System w/6 Speakers, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors. Odometer is 11165 miles below market average! 27/33 City/Highway MPG.

