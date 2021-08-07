2019 Satin Steel Metallic GMC Yukon

It's that wonderful time of year again, the time when we get to introduce an all-new long-term test vehicle. The criteria are simple for becoming a part of the Four Wheeler long-term fleet: win either our Four Wheeler of the Year or Pickup Truck of the Year test. The winner of our 2021 Four Wheeler of the Year test was the all-new 2021 GMC Yukon AT4 and now a clone of that award-winning Yukon has arrived at our World Headquarters ready for the year of testing that lies ahead.