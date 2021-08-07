Cancel
Watkins Glen, NY

Chasing history: Elliott goes for three-peat at Watkins Glen

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) — Three-peat at Watkins Glen? Not on Chase Elliott's radar. “I’m just excited to be going back. I’m looking forward to the challenge," Elliott, the reigning NASCAR Cup champion, said this week on a Zoom call. "Every time you go to the track, look, it’s always going to be tough. As I’ve said many times before, past success doesn’t equal future success and I don’t think that’s any different this weekend. I anticipate everybody else will be better than they were last time we were up there. And we just try to make sure we match it ourselves to have another shot.”

www.foxsports.com

