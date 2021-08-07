What to do when your roses aren’t blooming

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. When caring for a plant indoors, the goal is to recreate the conditions it would find out in nature. You can place it close to a window to give it natural sunlight, aerate its soil to mimic the movement of worms, or put a pole behind it if it tends to climb up trees. But what about water? Since tap water contains more salt and minerals than pure rainwater, you might be wondering if it's the best thing to be feeding thirsty houseplants.