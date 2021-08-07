What to do when your roses aren’t blooming

Minimize garden weeds by planting “thugs” like evening primrose (Oenothera fruticose) as a ground cover. t was personal conviction, says Nancy DuBrule-Clemente, that prompted her to use only organic growing techniques back when she founded her garden center, Natureworks, in Northford, Connecticut back in 1983. As long as the results were good, most of the customers of her garden design and maintenance service did not care how she accomplished this end. Nancy’s been educating and inspiring customers for almost four decades, however, and her message about working with nature rather than against it has won many converts. I’ve been especially impressed with what she has to say about weeds.
