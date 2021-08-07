Cancel
Gardening

What to do when your roses aren't blooming

By Desert Gardener
Antelope Valley Press
 5 days ago

A common question right now is that my roses are not blooming, what should I do?. Depending on the plants, they shut down when it gets too hot. Even though roses take a lot of heat, they stop flowering. When the summer temperatures cool off your roses will start blooming again.

