The next iteration of Subaru's compact performance sedan will arrive at this year's New York International Auto Show. The rally-inspired WRX is one of Subaru's most well-known offerings. As an all-weather performance sedan with its name established on gravel and icy roads, it's admired amongst enthusiasts whether they vape or not. Since the current-gen WRX has been on the market for a number of years now, it's almost time for a new version of the car, and now we know when we'll get to see it.