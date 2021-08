Jack Grealish’s performances at Euro 2020 were always going to attract attention, but you do have to wonder if it’s actually worked out well for Aston Villa. Grealish’s ability has never been in any doubt, but one of the main worries comes with how he would actually fare at an “elite” club. At Villa he’s the centre of attention and the team is built around him, but that may not be the case if he does move.