California State

Can you check over my prescriptive easement law suit so I can file it in Riverside county Calif.?

 2 days ago

Respectfully, you’re going about this the wrong way: an out-of-state attorney, not admitted in CA, a paralegal, and you in pro per; a recipe for disaster. The facts and CA law are important. I suspect any pleading will need substantial revisions: how is that accomplished if it is “word-processed” by a paralegal? BTW, you will need court approval to file a Notice of Pendency of Action. Consult CA counsel to determine if you have a viable case and represent you if you hope to prevail.

