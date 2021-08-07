Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tornado, WV

Kenneth Wayne "Butch" Yoder, Sr.

By Today's Cartoon
wvgazettemail.com
 6 days ago

KENNETH WAYNE "BUTCH" YODER, SR., 75, of Tornado, departed this life Wednesday August 4, 2021 after a short illness. Celebration of Butch's life will be 12 p.m., Monday, August 9, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Military Graveside Rites Conducted by St. Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73. Gathering of family and friends will be Sunday from 2 to 5 at the funeral home.

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, WV
City
Tornado, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Albans Vfw Post 6418#American Legion Post
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban press advance after capturing 2 major Afghan cities

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s rapidly-advancing Taliban insurgents entered a western provincial capital, an official said Friday, hours after they captured the country’s second and third largest cities in a lightning advance just weeks before America is set to end its longest war. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...
Posted by
The Hill

Britney Spears's father agrees to step down as her conservator

Britney Spears’s father has agreed to step down as her conservator, securing a major legal victory for the pop star in her battle against the 13-year-old conservatorship. Jaime Spears announced his decision to step down in a court document filed in a Los Angeles court Thursday, TMZ and Variety reported.
Posted by
The Associated Press

Extra COVID vaccine OK’d for those with weak immune systems

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators say transplant recipients and others with severely weakened immune systems can get an extra dose of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to better protect them as the delta variant continues to surge. The late-night announcement Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration applies to...
Posted by
The Hill

Texas Senate passes voting restrictions after Democrat's 15-hour filibuster

The Texas state Senate on Thursday morning voted to advance a sweeping GOP-backed elections bill after a 15-hour filibuster by a Democratic senator who attempted to block the measure. The Texas Tribune reported that the GOP-controlled Senate advanced the measure that critics contend will curtail voting rights on an 18-11...
Posted by
Reuters

Incoming New York Governor Hochul says she will seek term of her own

NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - New York Governor-to-be Kathy Hochul declared on Thursday that she would seek election to the office in 2022 after completing the unexpired term of Andrew Cuomo, who is stepping down later this month after a rash of sexual harassment allegations. “I’m the most prepared...
Posted by
Reuters

Storm Fred causes power outages in Dominican Republic, heads to Florida

SANTO DOMINGO/HAVANA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Thousands of people in the Dominican Republic were left without electricity or running water on Thursday in the wake of Tropical Storm Fred, which weakened to a depression as it grazed the northern coast of Cuba on track to Florida. High winds downed power...

Comments / 0

Community Policy