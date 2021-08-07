Kenneth Wayne "Butch" Yoder, Sr.
KENNETH WAYNE "BUTCH" YODER, SR., 75, of Tornado, departed this life Wednesday August 4, 2021 after a short illness. Celebration of Butch's life will be 12 p.m., Monday, August 9, 2021 at Casdorph & Curry Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans with Military Graveside Rites Conducted by St. Albans VFW Post 6418 and American Legion Post 73. Gathering of family and friends will be Sunday from 2 to 5 at the funeral home.www.wvgazettemail.com
