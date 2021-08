The Burlington Cougars golf team hosted their own tournament this past Tuesday at Prairie Pines golf course. It was a beautiful day for a round of golf, and the Cougars had a good showing placing sixth out of 11 varsity teams in attendance. Leading the way for the Cougars was Benjamin Schaal, placing 10th with a score of 94. Jhoany Juarez placed 23rd with a score of 104, Tyler Ziegler finished in 25th with a 110 and close behind him was Preston Yahn shooting a 113 and placing 28th. The Cougars will have a few days to rest before hitting the greens again. On Friday, Aug. 20 they will be heading south to Cheyenne Wells.