Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Update 1.11 Patch Notes

New photos from the set of Spider-Man 3 look like they show a meeting between Doctor Strange and Peter Parker. The set is a tree-lined street, with Doctor Strange (or someone in his red and blue high-collared costume, at least) standing on the steps of a house that looks a lot like the Doc's New York City brownstone. It's pretty much impossible to identify who the other figure in the shot is – their back is to the camera and they're covered up in a nondescript hoodie and jeans. However, judging by their stature, we think it's pretty safe to guess it's Spidey himself, Peter Parker.