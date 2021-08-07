Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Update 1.11 Patch Notes
Update 1.11 has arrived for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. On PS5, this update is version 1.011.000. Despite being almost a full year ago, Miles Morales continues to be supported by Insomniac Games with new features and updates. The previous patch improved the Performance RT graphics mode on PlayStation 5, and the update before that added new suits and added new features to the PS5 version. Here’s everything new with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales update 1.11.attackofthefanboy.com
Comments / 0