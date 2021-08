Kiké Hernandez has been on fire over the last month, and he only got hotter last week in a huge week for the Red Sox. For the first time in his career, Hernandez was named the Player of the Week as he earned the American League honor on Monday. It was hard to argue after the utility man led the Red Sox to a 5-1 week in which he was hugely productive at the plate and contributed a few game-changing swings.