Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Hall of Fans Inductee and Cardinals Fan Kristi Brown Honored at Pro Football Hall of Fame

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKristi Brown is not your average Arizona Cardinals fan. Brown is a former Arizona Cardinals cheerleader, who now works as a labor and delivery nurse. Brown is a second-generation season-ticket holder and devoted Cardinals training camp attendee. After her son was diagnosed with Chiari Malformation, Brown’s biggest passion is now raising awareness to help find a cure for the disease.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Fans Inductee#Las Vegas Raiders#The Hall Of Fame#Ford Hall Of Fans#Kansas City Chiefs#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Superfans#Fordhalloffans Com#Ford Motor Company#Mi#Nfl Entities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
Country
Puerto Rico
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Cardinals Sign DL Darius Kilgo

On Monday, the Arizona Cardinals announced the signing of defensive lineman Darius Kilgo. The move comes just a day after the team placed defensive lineman Xavier Williams on injured reserve. Kilgo (6-foot-3, 320) has played in 29 career games with Denver (2015-16) and Tennessee (2018) and had 11 tackles, one...
MLBthecomeback.com

Ball girl wrecks fan on the field at Dodger Stadium, receives lengthy ovation

Fans on the field are usually fairly harmless, although there are exceptions. They’re almost always idiots and/or clout chasers, though, and they’re certainly disruptive. Today, one guy led most of Dodger Stadium security on a chase across the field, and none of them seemed likely to catch him before he made an escape into the stands or another pivot back onto the field of play.
thespun.com

NFL World Reacts To The Saquon Barkley News

New York Giants fans woke up to some big Saquon Barkley news on Monday morning. According to a report from Paul Schwartz of the New York Post, the superstar running back is set to return to the Giants this week. Barkley, who missed most of the 2020 season with a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Plan To Waive Notable Tight End

The Baltimore Ravens are moving on from a tight end they signed after he went undrafted in 2020. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Ravens plan to waive former Oregon star tight end Jacob Breeland. Breeland’s senior year with the Ducks was derailed by an injury. Per Pelissero, he’s still working his way back from the major setback.
NFLYardbarker

Bruce Arians has intriguing comment about Antonio Brown

Are we in for a big rebound season for Antonio Brown? One comment from his head coach is going to raise some hopes that we might be. Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians remarked on Brown’s training camp form Monday. Arians said Brown is playing at a speed he hasn’t flashed in several years so far during camp.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Packers first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers have already had quite the interesting offseason as future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers is officially back in the mix with All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams also agreeing to play nice with the team’s front office. Fresh off a season in which the Packers reached the NFC Championship Game before coming up short against the eventual Super Bowl Champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Green Bay is now primed to return to glory in 2021-22 in what could be the last hoorah as a member of the heralded NFC North franchise for the aforementioned Rodgers.
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Bruce Arians: 'Our offense just stinks'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reportedly cussed out his offense following an underwhelming practice last week, and head coach Bruce Arians had little good to say about that portion of his roster on Monday. "After a day off, our offense just stinks," Arians told reporters, according to Mike Florio...
NFLPosted by
RaiderMaven

Super Fan, "The Violator," Hall of Fame Recognition

Raider Nation is fired up about Charles Woodson and Tom Flores being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Sunday with the Class of 2021, but there’s another guy who bleeds Silver and Black who also has been honored in Canton, Ohio. Raiders superfan Wayne Mabry, a season...
NFLreviewjournal.com

Raiders fan Wayne ‘Violator’ Mabry to be honored by Hall of Fame

Longtime Raiders supporter Wayne “Violator” Mabry and two others are entering the Hall of Fans on Friday and will have their displays unveiled at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Mabry is joined by Arizona Cardinals fan Kristi Brown and Cleveland Browns supporter Ray Prisby, also known as “Showdawg.”. Former...

Comments / 0

Community Policy