Hall of Fans Inductee and Cardinals Fan Kristi Brown Honored at Pro Football Hall of Fame
Kristi Brown is not your average Arizona Cardinals fan. Brown is a former Arizona Cardinals cheerleader, who now works as a labor and delivery nurse. Brown is a second-generation season-ticket holder and devoted Cardinals training camp attendee. After her son was diagnosed with Chiari Malformation, Brown’s biggest passion is now raising awareness to help find a cure for the disease.www.yardbarker.com
