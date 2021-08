The Finnish feels finished in Windy City. That’s the story right now for forward Lauri Markkanen, who has clearly expressed his desire to part ways with the Chicago Bulls during a recent interview in Europe. The New Orleans Pelicans have emerged as a potential landing spot for Markkanen via the sign-and-trade route, though, it remains to be seen whether the Pels are willing to give in to the rumored ask of the Bulls, per Mark Stein of The New York Times.