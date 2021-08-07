LEE WARD: A friend indeed

Reactivating dormant social ties helps us to deal with stressful situations. Friends and family can invigorate us the way casual workplace friendships do. We’ve all been through a stressful year-and-a-half of pandemic and now we’re staring down the new Delta variant, which threatens us with more masking, social distancing, and overall life disruption (not to mention, of course, ill health). The pandemic has had knock-on effects of increasing stress within households from myriad sources, including flagging finances, job insecurity, job switching, health concerns, and balancing work and family responsibilities. One way to escape those stresses is to reconnect with old friends and family—people you haven’t spoken with in many years—even if it’s just over a video call. You’ll be amazed at how much better you’ll feel after doing so.