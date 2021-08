High School Musical: The Musical: The Series‘ second season was one of highs and lows for E.J. Caswell, who sacrificed something he thought he always wanted and ended up discovering something (or someone) he didn’t realize he needed. “This season by no means went how E.J. expected, but I definitely think things worked out for the better,” Matt Cornett (aka E.J.) tells TVLine. “He expected to get into Duke and have his life mapped out, but that didn’t end up happening. He fell on his face a few times, but he always got up and learned from it with the help...