Thoughts on McFarland's school year calendar

In about one month, the 2021-2022 school year will be underway, students and staff will be back in the classrooms, fall co-curricular activities will be getting ready to start with practices and meetings, and I will start working on the calendar for the 2022-2023 school year. I know that it might seem strange to start working on next year’s calendar before this year has even started, but in order for the District to have a calendar approved by either December or January, the process of input and information needs to begin now.