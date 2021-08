Newly acquired utility man Michael Chavis should get an opportunity to rejuvenate his MLB career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. On July 30th, just minutes before MLB’s 4:00 PM ET trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Pirates traded relief pitcher Austin Davis to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for infielder Michael Chavis. Davis who was initially traded to the Pirates from the Philadelphia Phillies and made a total of 15 relief appearances for the Pirates over the last two season would be off to Beantown in exchange for a former first-round draft pick who had not lived up to expectations in Boston.