Defending Biden, citing recent book (letter)

This letter is both a rebuttal to the Aug. 5 letter “Worst president is the current one” and a book recommendation. The letter writer seemingly has been living in another country for the past five years if he believes the worst president is the current one. Did he not experience the wannabe tyrant who is still trying to have his loss in the last election overturned? Did he not see the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol? It was televised.