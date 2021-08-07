Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Defending Biden, citing recent book (letter)

Lancaster Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis letter is both a rebuttal to the Aug. 5 letter “Worst president is the current one” and a book recommendation. The letter writer seemingly has been living in another country for the past five years if he believes the worst president is the current one. Did he not experience the wannabe tyrant who is still trying to have his loss in the last election overturned? Did he not see the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol? It was televised.

lancasteronline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
John Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plagiarism#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Related
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Marjorie Taylor Greene Renews Calls to Impeach President Joe Biden

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again renewed her calls to impeach President Joe Biden, this time via social media app Telegram. The controversial Georgia Republican lawmaker shared the post under a picture of her and former deputy assistant to Donald Trump, Sebastian Gorka. Both Trump loyalists held an "Impeach...
Presidential ElectionCNN

'Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? ' No, it is just conspiracy of Trump supporters

CNN — Did you know that Joe Biden is probably going to resign as president sometime in the next month? Maybe, specifically, on August 13? While that’s totally ridiculous – Biden isn’t resigning and, in fact, all signs point to him running for a second term in 2024 – talk of Biden resigning has taken off among some of former President Donald Trump’s most prominent supporters of late.
Presidential ElectionLancaster Online

President Biden is embarrassing (letter)

I watched President Joe Biden with German Chancellor Andrea Merkel, and he seemingly couldn’t say more than two words without reading poorly from the script written for him. It makes me wonder who is really in charge. I believe the man is borderline senile. Good job, Democrats, for electing him.
Congress & CourtsCNET

Senate ready to approve Biden's infrastructure bill. What's in it for you?

As soon as Tuesday morning, the Senate could vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure bill put together by a bipartisan group of senators. The bill -- which would fund federal investments in roads and bridges, broadband internet, public transit and electric utilities -- is the first piece of a one-two punch designed by President Joe Biden and members of Congress to rebuild the nation's infrastructure and put the American people on better financial footing coming out of the pandemic.
Politicscheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Andrew Cuomo Call On Joe Biden To Resign In A Tweet?

A viral Instagram post allegedly shows a tweet from Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo that reads, “I call on Joe Biden to resign.”. There is no record of Cuomo sending the tweet. Fact Check:. The tweet allegedly showing Cuomo calling for President Joe Biden to resign started circulating online...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
@LockerRoom

Buyers’ Remorse: Americans Sour On Biden

I’ve written previously about Gallup polling data and analysis that shows President Biden is losing the support of the American people. Here are my thoughts on the data from about two weeks ago, followed by a key paragraph excerpted from Gallup:. If you’re the president, you’re likely most concerned about...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Shore News Network

Biden hints at national vaccine mandate as delta variant surges

As the delta variant surges across America, President Joe Biden this week hinted that he would support a COVID-19 vaccine mandate across the country. Biden said he is currently looking into the legality of the U.S. federal government to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for its citizens. For now, Biden says that local authorities should move in that direction, but he has inquired to see if the federal government can force mandatory vaccinations.
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

Jenna Ellis Doubles Down on Calls to Impeach Joe Biden

Jenna Ellis, a former senior legal advisor to Donald Trump during his White House tenure, has stood by her suggestion that President Joe Biden should be impeached. Speaking on Newsmax, to which she is a regular contributor, Ellis criticized Biden's actions in regard to immigration at the southern border and also questioned the new eviction moratorium backed by the White House.
Presidential ElectionNew York Post

Poll shows support slipping for Biden, Jan. 6th investigation

Support for Joe Biden is taking a hit according to a new poll, amid a number of crises from illegal immigration to a reemergence of coronavirus and accompanying restrictions. The Harvard Harris Poll, which will be released in full this week, shows the president’s approval rating at 52 percent, down 10 points from the same poll in June, and 43 percent of respondents disapprove of Biden.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
@LockerRoom

Biden Targets ‘Trump Country’ Voters

Christian Datoc of the Washington Examiner reports on the Biden political team’s electoral strategy. President Joe Biden’s domestic travel schedule appears to have two clear goals in mind: ginning up support for his infrastructure and economic proposals while boosting Democrats’ electoral chances heading into the 2022 midterm elections. Several of...
Presidential ElectionDaily News-Record

Democrats Applaud Biden's Unconstitutional Act

Is a president of the United States flagrantly defying the Constitution an authoritarian act? A threat to democracy? Something that at least should be discouraged or frowned upon?. Judging by the reaction of Democrats and center-left commentators to the lawless last-minute decision of President Joe Biden's Centers for Disease Control...

Comments / 0

Community Policy