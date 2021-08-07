Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

National Lighthouse Day / National Purple Heart Day

By DownHome
ellisdownhome.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first lighthouse was Egypt‘s Pharos of Alexandria, built in the third century BC. The lighthouse of Alexandria was made from a fire on a platform to signal the port entrance. One of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, it was one of the tallest man-made structures in the world for many centuries. Originally lighthouses were lit merely with open fires, only later progressing through candles, lanterns, and electric lights. Lanterns tended to use whale oil as fuel. The Argand lamp, invented in 1782 by the Swiss scientist, Aimé Argand, revolutionized lighthouse illumination with its steady smokeless flame. There are an estimated 18,600 lighthouses in the world, one thousand of them in the USA.

ellisdownhome.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Washington
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Purple Heart#Lighthouses#Argand#Swiss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Egypt
Related
Houghton, MIDaily Mining Gazette

Purple Heart Day honors those veterans wounded or killed while serving

HOUGHTON — Saturday is National Purple Heart Day. As of Friday, it also Purple Heart Day in Michigan. For those unfamiliar with it, Purple Heart Day is obersved each year on Aug. 7. First observed in 2014, it has been observed every year since. It is a chance to remember and honor those military service men and women who were either wounded on the battlefield, or paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the nation with their lives. It is also referred to as: Purple Heart Recognition Day and Purple Heart Appreciation Day.
Mount Vernon, VAWSET

Mount Vernon to commemorate Purple Heart Day this Saturday

MOUNT VERNON, Va. (7News) — Saturday is Purple Heart Day and each year, the day is dedicated to honoring service members who have made the ultimate sacrifice of giving their lives on the front lines. It also honors military personnel who have suffered a life-altering injury due to combat. One...
FestivalDaily Iberian

Purple Heart day ceremony held at Bouligny Plaza

About three dozen people gathered Saturday evening on Bouligny Plaza to honor those who belong to the Order of the Purple Heart, a group consisting of military service members who have been wounded or killed in action defending the United States. The short ceremony featured a posting of the colors,...
Williamstown, OHMarietta Times

Purple Heart Day marked at Veterans Park

WILLIAMSTOWN — The inaugural ceremony for a National Purple Heart Day celebration was held Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Park. George Washington started the Purple Heart program in the 1700s. It is awarded to people who were wounded or lost their lives in action during their time in the military.
Fountain, COepcan.com

Local members commemorate Purple Heart Day

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 423 in Fountain commemorated Purple Heart Day on Aug. 7 with a barbecue. Purple Heart Day is to honor men and women wounded or killed by an opposing armed forces during military service. The chapter wants to let all Purple Heart recipients know that they're open to new members. Their goal is to be a source of support and camaraderie for one another. For more information, visit purpleheart.org.
MilitaryMilitary.com

This Day in History: George Washington Creates the Purple Heart

This Day in History: George Washington Creates the Purple Heart. August 7, 1782. As commander in chief of the Continental Army, Washington created the "Badge for Military Merit.". Made from purple silk and designed in the shape of a heart, the badge was presented to three soldiers for their service in the Revolutionary War. The decoration was forgotten for decades until 1927, when General Charles P. Summerall attempted to revive the badge. On February 2, 1932, the U.S. War Department instituted the "Order of the Purple Heart.". Adding to Washington's design, the Purple Heart also contains a bust of Washington and his coat of arms. Today, the decoration is bestowed upon soldiers who have been killed or wounded in action.
Pahrump, NVpvtimes.com

Purple Heart Day marked with solemn ceremony in Pahrump

Without the courageous men and women who have stepped up to serve in the U.S. armed forces, both those who have fought battles and those who have supported the ones on the front lines, the United States would not be what it is today. It is only because of those...
Ardmore, OKDaily Ardmoreite

Purple Heart Day to complete week honoring military wounded

While there is no definite count of how many Purple Hearts have been awarded to members of the U.S. military, an estimated 2 million have been earned through wounds sustained while serving since World War I. Recipients of the award are recognized on Aug. 7 every year for Purple Heart...
Iberia Parish, LADaily Iberian

Veterans group sets Purple Heart Day event Saturday

The Iberia Veterans Association will be holding a commemorative event honoring Purple Heart Day as well as soldiers who were prisoners of war or missing in action. Organizer Leslie Landry said the event will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday at Bouligny Plaza, where the event will be conducted with music and speaking.
Springfield, ILfoxillinois.com

Springfield honors soldiers for Purple Heart Day

Springfield, Il — Chapter 159 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart honored those injured or killed in battle with a small ceremony in Oak Ridge Cemetery today. August 7th is National Purple Heart Day and Springfield citizens gathered to recognize the recipients of the medal. Among the speakers...
Politicskxnet.com

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National S’mores Day

Welcome to August 10th on the National Day Calendar. All good campfires are fueled by storytelling. Those lingering moments, when one more log on the fire lets you stay up late and S’mores make use of the glowing embers. The next time you’re camping and spinning a yarn, consider the origin of the S’more.
Omaha, NEunmc.edu

LiveGreen: National Honey Bee Day

This Saturday, Aug. 21, is National Honey Bee Day. Did you know that honey bees are responsible for one in every three bites of food we eat? Honey bees account for 90% of the pollination required for our crops to grow and are responsible for more than $1 billion in agricultural productivity within the U.S.
Washington, DCWJLA

National Book Lovers Day

Washington ABC7 — To celebrate National Book Lovers Day, we say it's time to turn off the tech and curl up with a good book. Ally Kirkpatrick, the owner of "Old Town Books" in Alexandria gave us a run down of what we should do and the hottest books are on the shelves.
Washington Statepdjnews.com

Purple Heart day; Washington’s ‘Badge of Military Merit’

Editor’s Note: The following article, titled Washington’s Badge of Military Merit, traces the history of our Nation’s Purple Heart awarded to Americans killed or wounded in battle. Never forget their sacrifice at the Altar of Freedom. Oklahoma is a Purple Heart State and the city of Perry is a Purple Heart City. Throughout Oklahoma, and the nation, more cities are being recognized as Purple…
Healthnationaldaycalendar.com

NATIONAL RELAXATION DAY

National Relaxation Day on August 15th encourages us to slow down and unwind. It’s a day to focus on taking care of ourselves and take a moment to relax. National Relaxation Day is an important day as we all need a break from the fast-paced and often hectic lifestyles we live. Taking time to recuperate and rejuvenate our tired minds and bodies may help prevent many health risks, too. Like the founder of this day suggested, too much work can make us sick, run-down, tired and that’s just wrong.

Comments / 0

Community Policy