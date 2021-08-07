National Lighthouse Day / National Purple Heart Day

The first lighthouse was Egypt‘s Pharos of Alexandria, built in the third century BC. The lighthouse of Alexandria was made from a fire on a platform to signal the port entrance. One of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, it was one of the tallest man-made structures in the world for many centuries. Originally lighthouses were lit merely with open fires, only later progressing through candles, lanterns, and electric lights. Lanterns tended to use whale oil as fuel. The Argand lamp, invented in 1782 by the Swiss scientist, Aimé Argand, revolutionized lighthouse illumination with its steady smokeless flame. There are an estimated 18,600 lighthouses in the world, one thousand of them in the USA.