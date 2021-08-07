The South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame added 13 legends. Here's who made the list.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ("HOFV" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the "Destination"), today announced it will be hosting the GEICO ESPN High School Kickoff game between the world-renowned IMG Academy, based in Bradenton, Florida, and Bishop Sycamore High School, a local high school in the northeast suburbs of Columbus, Ohio. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN and take place on Sunday, August 29 th, 2021, at 1:30pm at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on the Destination's campus. Tickets will be available on Wednesday, July 28, and can be purchased for $10 at https://www.hofvillage.com/p/events/geico-espn-high-school-kickoff-game.