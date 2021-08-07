The South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame added 13 legends. Here's who made the list.
Membership in the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame. The 11th annual induction banquet will be at the Ramkota Hotel in Sioux Falls. Thirteen former greats to be inducted include Janel Birrenkott, Jerry Even, Jayne (Even) Gust, Austin Hansen, Joe Krabbenhoft, Sarah Mannes Homstad, Arlo Mogck, Bob Pidde, Dave Thomas and Dennis Womeldorf. Inducted posthumously will be Sam Perrin, Loren Thornton and Stanton Uhlir.www.aberdeennews.com
