Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

The South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame added 13 legends. Here's who made the list.

Aberdeen News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMembership in the South Dakota High School Basketball Hall of Fame. The 11th annual induction banquet will be at the Ramkota Hotel in Sioux Falls. Thirteen former greats to be inducted include Janel Birrenkott, Jerry Even, Jayne (Even) Gust, Austin Hansen, Joe Krabbenhoft, Sarah Mannes Homstad, Arlo Mogck, Bob Pidde, Dave Thomas and Dennis Womeldorf. Inducted posthumously will be Sam Perrin, Loren Thornton and Stanton Uhlir.

www.aberdeennews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
South Dakota State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Thomas
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Northern State University#Ncaa Division#Class Aa#The Sioux Falls Skyforce#Gazelles#Ncaa Tournaments#Vanderbilt University#Southern State College#Jackrabbits#Oglala#Tigers#Dutch#Ncc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Vineland, NJDaily Journal

Vineland High School Athletic Hall of Fame announces Class of 2022

The Vineland High School Athletic Department has announced its inductees for its Class of 2022. Toni Giacomelli-Fritz (Class of 1980; field hockey, basketball and softball) Art D'Arrigo (posthumous; 1957; football, basketball, baseball, track), Joanna Cline (1991; soccer, basketball, track), Andrea Browne (2006; soccer, basketball, softball) and Lee Hull (1984, football).
NBAhoophall.com

First-Ever Basketball Hall of Fame Classic to be held at Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena on Saturday, December 11

Triple-header to feature Colorado State, Liberty, Mississippi State, North Texas,. Fort Worth, TX – The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the field of teams for the first-ever Basketball Hall of Fame Classic to be held at Dickies Arena on Saturday, December 11, 2021. The one-day triple-header will feature Mississippi State vs. Colorado State, North Texas vs. UMass, and Stephen F. Austin vs. Liberty. Game times, ticket information and television broadcast details will be released at a later date.
Colorado StateReporterHerald.com

CSU men’s basketball to compete in 2021 Hall of Fame Classic

Following last season’s National Invitation Tournament run within the Lone Star State, the Colorado State men’s basketball team will return to Texas during its 2021-22 non-conference slate. As part of a first-time event announced on Thursday, the Rams are set to compete against Mississippi State at Dickies Arena (Fort Worth)...
College SportsFayetteville Observer

Who's next up in North Carolina high school basketball? These 8 recruits make their case

North Carolina’s 2023 basketball recruiting class isn’t short on talent. Vertical Academy’s Mikey Williams and Combine Academy’s Robert Dillingham are both nationally recognized five-star recruits. Covenant Day’s Aden Holloway and Lake Norman Christian’s Trey Green drew high Division I interest and offers before transferring to out-of-state prep schools this summer.
Garden City, KSGarden City Telegram

Four Garden City High alumni inducted into school's hall of fame for sports excellence

Two student-athletes, one former coach and one special nominee comprise the four-member class of the 2021 Garden City High School Athletics Hall of Fame inductees. The 2021 class includes 1974 state cross country champion Tim Algrim (1975 graduate), basketball standout and volleyball/softball player Sadie (Ochs) Gied from the early to mid-1990s, (1994 graduate), Coach John Dickerson (football/wrestling), one of the most successful coaches in GCHS football history, and Special Nominee Todd Tichenor (1995 graduate), now a Major League Baseball umpire.
Arizona StateAnniston Star

Arizona women's basketball to face Louisville in South Dakota doubleheader on Nov. 12

If Arizona's women's basketball team isn't ranked in the preseason Top 25 after its run to the 2021 championship game, the Wildcats will have a quick chance to fix that issue. Arizona will face likely Top 10 pick Louisville on Nov. 12 at Sioux Falls, S.D., as part of the Invitational at the Sanford Pentagon, along with another game featuring South Carolina and South Dakota.
NFLPosted by
TheStreet

HOFV Announces GEICO ESPN High School KickOff Game At Tom Benson Hall Of Fame Stadium

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ("HOFV" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the "Destination"), today announced it will be hosting the GEICO ESPN High School Kickoff game between the world-renowned IMG Academy, based in Bradenton, Florida, and Bishop Sycamore High School, a local high school in the northeast suburbs of Columbus, Ohio. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN and take place on Sunday, August 29 th, 2021, at 1:30pm at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on the Destination's campus. Tickets will be available on Wednesday, July 28, and can be purchased for $10 at https://www.hofvillage.com/p/events/geico-espn-high-school-kickoff-game.
Grafton, NDGrand Forks Herald

Grafton's Walker Demers commits to South Dakota women's basketball program

GRAFTON, N.D. -- Walker Demers is entering her junior year at Grafton High School, but has already experienced a lifetime of memories on the basketball floor. She added another memory Tuesday when she announced her commitment to play basketball at the University of South Dakota. The 6-3 forward committed to the Coyotes over offers from North Dakota and North Dakota State.
Denham Springs, LAtheadvocate.com

Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame to honor Class of 2021, 2020 and one from 2019

School officials and sponsor Hood Dental Care recently announced the Denham Springs High School Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2021. This year’s class, along with the Class of 2020, will be enshrined jointly on Sept. 9 at Forrest Grove Plantation in Denham Springs. Induction of the Class of 2020 was postponed last year due to the pandemic. Tickets for the banquet will be on sale to the public at the school office starting Aug. 12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy