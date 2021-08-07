Growing concerns as students and teachers return to classrooms

A survey of 2,000 parents of children ages 5 to 14 found that two in three parents are concerned that their child has gotten more awkward around others, and 62% don’t think their kid will be able to pick up where they left off socially when they go back to school this fall. Specifically, parents are worried that their children won’t be keen on making conversation with friends (41%), meeting new people (40%) or remembering their manners by saying “please” and “thank you” (37%). Three in four parents believe their child lost a year of proper education because of the COVID crisis – and the majority (71%) are concerned that it will be difficult for their kids to catch up on learning materials they may have missed. When it comes to academics, parents express the most concern about their child not remembering supplies and books (42%), focusing in class (41%) or using a full keyboard not attached to a tablet (36%) again.