Growing concerns as students and teachers return to classrooms

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith schools reopening in parts of the country, parents worry not enough teachers are vaccinated. As the delta variant spreads, some teacher unions are reconsidering an endorsement of vaccine mandates. Aug. 7, 2021.

Educationstjohnsource.com

Governor Orders Virtual Learning at Public Schools Due to COVID Surge

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. has ordered U.S. Virgin Islands public schools to use virtual learning instead of in-person classrooms when they reopen on August 9, Government House announced Thursday. According to Government House, the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of students, teachers and...
EducationSt. Albans Messenger

All K-12 students and teachers should return to school masked, state officials say

MONTPELIER — Vermont will not be seeing the reinstatement of any broad COVID-19 mitigation measures any time soon. Despite a rise in newly-diagnosed COVID-19 cases throughout Vermont and new nationwide federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Gov. Phil Scott said during an Aug. 3 news briefing that Vermont's high vaccination rate means Vermonters will be able to continue their lives relatively restriction-free.
EducationPosted by
VTDigger

School districts should start the school year masked, state says

The state will recommend schools drop mask mandates for students and employees once 80% of eligible students in a given school have started vaccination. Kids under 12, who are still not eligible for vaccination, should keep masking, officials said, and so should unvaccinated staff and unvaccinated students above 12. Read the story on VTDigger here: School districts should start the school year masked, state says.
Protests22 WSBT

P-H-M parents, students rally against mandated masks in school

Will student masking happen again this school year? A group of Penn-Harris-Madison parents and students met today to rally against mandated masks in school. The parents we spoke with say masks make instruction more difficult and make it hard for some of the children to breathe. Some of them also say they will pull their children out of school if masks are once again required.
KidsWTAX

Parents worry kids have lost school skills in lockdown

A survey of 2,000 parents of children ages 5 to 14 found that two in three parents are concerned that their child has gotten more awkward around others, and 62% don’t think their kid will be able to pick up where they left off socially when they go back to school this fall. Specifically, parents are worried that their children won’t be keen on making conversation with friends (41%), meeting new people (40%) or remembering their manners by saying “please” and “thank you” (37%). Three in four parents believe their child lost a year of proper education because of the COVID crisis – and the majority (71%) are concerned that it will be difficult for their kids to catch up on learning materials they may have missed. When it comes to academics, parents express the most concern about their child not remembering supplies and books (42%), focusing in class (41%) or using a full keyboard not attached to a tablet (36%) again.
EducationBirmingham Star

After Covid, parents opting for homeschooling for kids

Following the closing of the nation's schools during the Covid pandemic, more than 11 percent of all households are choosing to homeschool their children and not return them to public schools. Many parents are saying they began the homeschooling as a temporary measure during the lockdown, and later found it...
EducationWashington Examiner

Delta wave doesn’t justify keeping kids out of the classroom

Teachers unions and some politicians and health officials will use any excuse available to close schools. If they can't achieve that, they will at least try to limit classroom instruction to two or four days per week. Right now, the excuse closest to hand is the delta variant of the coronavirus.
EducationMedicalXpress

Pediatricians' group: All school kids, staff should continue to wear masks

All U.S. students, teachers and staff should wear masks when in school, regardless of their vaccination status, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) said Monday. That guidance runs counter to recommendations released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month: Those guidelines said teachers and students who are vaccinated can enter schools without masks, while the unvaccinated should continue to wear them to protect themselves against the coronavirus.
Pasadena, CAPosted by
CBS LA

Pasadena Unified School District Parents Voice Concerns About Return To Classrooms, Vaccines, Testing

PASADENA (CBSLA) — As Pasadena Unified School District prepares to get students back in the classroom, there is an ongoing debate about whether vaccinates should be mandatory for everyone’s return. “I am concerned that we are seven days out and we’re still asking those questions,” said Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo. Gordo said he thinks the school district should follow the city’s lead making vaccinations mandatory for school employees. “We also act as employers and we have the responsibility to offer the safest working environment and that’s what I’m asking the school district to do,” Gordo said. Right now, COVID-19 testing is voluntary for students,...

