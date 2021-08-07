Cancel
U.S. hits new Covid milestones

NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCovid cases have more than doubled in the U.S. in the last two weeks. There are now over 100,000 new daily infections. Florida has rapidly become the country's epicenter, with 23,000 cases reported Friday.Aug. 7, 2021.

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 7 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

While there had been a significant drop in COVID cases in the U.S. over the past couple months, numbers have been steadily rising, and some states have been experiencing a severe surge in cases. Following the Fourth of July holiday weekend, seven states have seen a more than 100 percent increase in COVID cases from the week prior. While this could be due to large gatherings of unvaccinated people over the long weekend, experts say the highly transmissible Delta variant is also largely to blame.
POTUSNewsweek

All but Two U.S. States See COVID Cases Increasing

As the number of COVID-19 cases across the U.S. increases, only two states have not reported a rise in infection rates, while the five states with the biggest jump have lower vaccination rates. According to data from John Hopkins University, the average number of confirmed infections a day increased from...
Public HealthNewsweek

COVID Delta Variant is Skyrocketing in These Five States

Cases of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19 have skyrocketed in five U.S. states, according to the latest released figures. On Tuesday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released data collected over a four week period ending on June 19 showing the prevalence of the Delta variant in 25 U.S. states.
Public Health247wallst.com

States With the Most Cases of COVID-19

As the Delta variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 are on the rise once again in much of the United States. Since the first known case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of 33,452,000 reported cases of COVID-19 nationwide — or 10,225 per 100,000 people. Of course, infections are not evenly spread across the country, and some states have far higher infections rates per capita than others. The number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people ranges from as low as 2,585 to as high as 14,579, depending on the state.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
MarketWatch

U.S. reaches COVID-19 milestone of 70% of adults receiving at least one vaccine dose: White House

The U.S. reached a COVID-19 milestone on Monday by having 70% of American adults receive at least one dose of a vaccine, according to a tweet from Cyrus Shahpar, White House COVID-19 data director, emergency physician and epidemiologist. President Joe Biden had wanted to reach that goal by the July 4 holiday, but the U.S. vaccine program had slowed sharply in the weeks preceding that date. More than 468,000 doses had been reported to have been administered by early afternoon Monday, including 320,000 that were in newly vaccinated people, up from 257,000 a week ago, said the Shahpar tweet. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's vaccine tracker shows that, as of Sunday, about 165 million Americans are fully vaccinated, equal to 49.6% of the total population. Among adults 18 and over, 60.5% are fully vaccinated. That means they have had two doses of the vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc. with German partner BioNTech SE or Moderna Inc. or one shot of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose regimen. Public health experts have been urging people to get their shots as the highly transmissible delta variant of the virus has cases rising in all 50 states.
Public HealthPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

New Jersey & America: COVID-19, Face Masks, Delta Variant Update

Please believe me. I absolutely hate to write this column. And, yes, I know that with at least 1/3 of you, this will be a very unpopular subject. This may be slightly ahead of the current American public opinion, but, here’s where I think we are heading relative to COVID-19, the more contagious “Delta” variant, required face mask wearing (again) and more.
Public HealthPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: The State With The Fewest People In Hospitals

Before the Delta variant became widespread in the United States, there was a growing sense that the COVID-19 was under control and that cases and deaths would continue to fall as they had most weeks for months. However, the U.S. numbers remain staggeringly bad. Some 626,701 people have died in the United States, which is […]
Public HealthNewsweek

Here's Where the Lambda COVID Variant is Currently Spreading

Health officials are beginning to monitor the spread of the Lambda variant of the coronavirus now that it has become the dominant strain in Peru and continues to circulate in much of South America. Preliminary data suggest the variant, also known as the C.37 variant, is highly infectious and more...
Public HealthWebMD

New COVID Infections in the U.S. Top 100,000 a Day

Aug. 9, 2021 -- The number of new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations, and deaths keeps climbing as the Delta variant spreads across the United States. The U.S. is now averaging more than 100,000 new coronavirus infections daily, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. While that number is lower than the peak of 250,000 new daily cases from January, it’s a big jump from the low of 11,000 new daily cases in late June.
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

These 5 figures show how bad the US Covid-19 surge is. But experts say we can turn things around

CNN — As the rate of Covid-19 vaccinations climbed and new infection numbers plummeted in spring, many Americans thought they were in for a carefree summer. But lagging vaccinations and a highly contagious new variant dragged the US back into a vicious Covid-19 surge – one that’s prompted new mask mandates and measures and still shows no signs of slowing down.
Pharmaceuticalsbloomberglaw.com

New Vaccinations Are Rebounding in the U.S. Covid Hot Spots

Some of the most vaccine-resistant parts of the U.S. are now leading the country in the number of people getting a first dose of vaccine, a Bloomberg analysis shows, as surging infections and rising hospitalizations push formerly reluctant Americans to protect themselves. The increase in vaccinations is concentrated in the...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

U.S. unemployment rate hits new pandemic-era low

The U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July, while the unemployment rate fell from 5.9% to a new pandemic-era low of 5.4%. Why it matters: It’s the biggest hiring spree in almost a year as the labor market makes strides to a full recovery. Context: Economists expected the economy to...

