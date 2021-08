Hundreds of Greek islanders packed up their belongings and fled their homes on the Greek island of Evia on Sunday as wildfires continued to rage after a record heatwave. Greece and neighbouring Turkey have been battling the devastating fires for nearly two weeks, with 10 people confirmed dead and dozens needing hospital treatment. While rain brought some respite from the blazes in Turkey over the weekend, Greece continues to suffer a hot, dry summer. "They burnt our paradise," 46-year-old islander Triantafyllos Konstantinos told AFP. "We are done."