Maxim Group Stick to Their Buy Rating for South Jersey Industries

investing.com
 5 days ago

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) on Friday, setting a price target of $32, which is approximately 26.33% above the present share price of $25.33. Sullivan expects South Jersey Industries to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.00 for the third quarter...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Maxim Group Stick#Sji#Hold#Tipranks Com#Sjg Utility Operations#Etg Utility Operations#Elk Utility Operations#The Corporate Services#Elizabethtown Gas#Elkton Gas
Comments / 0

Community Policy