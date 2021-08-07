Cancel
Suwanee, GA

Betty Byce

Gwinnett Daily Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuwanee, GA BYCE - Betty Byce, age 85, of Suwanee, GA passed away on Friday, August 6, 2021. A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Holly Hill Memorial Park, 359 SW Broad St., Fairburn, GA 30213. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Byce Sr. She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Tabetha & Michael DeLafosse; son & daughter-in-law, Gene & Rachel Byce; daughter & son-in-law, Ronda & Jerry Bush; daughter & son-in-law, Terri & Danny Moulder; brother, Mickey Carroll; grandsons, Brian Moulder, Nicholas Bush; granddaughters, Paula Childs, Nicole Buffone, Erica Byce, Nina DeLafosse, Ella Byce; great grandsons, Landon Moulder; great granddaughters, Olivia Bush, Mia Buffone, Lucy Bush, Paisley Childs, Molly Buffone; sister-in-law, Farrell Nash; many loving nieces and nephews. Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home 300 Simonton Road SW, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100. Please leave online condolences at.

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

