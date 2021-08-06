Stocks mark record, piggybacking on July’s strong job growth
U.S. equities notched a fresh record this week on the back of stellar corporate earnings and robust job-growth figures, overcoming concerns of a coronavirus resurgence. The S&P 500 climbed 0.9 percent over the five-day span to close at an all-time high Friday of 4,436. All but one of the gauge’s eleven major sectors advanced, led by financial and utility stocks. A more than 22 percent rally in Under Armour Inc. shares made it the week’s best performer after the athletic-apparel maker posted quarterly sales that beat analyst expectations. The Dow added 0.8 percent while the Nasdaq jumped 1.1 percent.www.washingtonpost.com
