Important information update (see flyer below) August 3, 2021 - The 6-month-old Black Bear "Tamarack" has escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence. He is not in immediate danger and is not a threat, but we need to locate him as soon as possible. We are asking anyone in the South Shore Lake Tahoe Area—in particular the areas of Black Bart, Heavenly Valley and Sierra Tract— to be on the lookout. It is important that non-residents stay out of the area as he is scared of humans and contact will only make him hide or run.