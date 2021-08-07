Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Henrico County, VA

1902 Idlebrook Dr, Henrico, VA 23238

Richmond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome Home to this Charming Tri-Level, in the desirable Raintree community just minutes from Short Pump!! This freshly painted 4 bedroom two and a half bath home features walk out basement with gas fireplace and recessed lighting, laundry area with washer/dryer to convey, half bath and first floor bedroom or nice size office. Second level features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and eat up bar, formal living room and dining area, with sliding door access to the Florida room and deck, which is perfect for entertaining. Third level features 3 bedrooms and two full baths with re-glazed tub and tile in hallway, and updated shower in Master bedroom. Detached two car garage with utility sink and roof replaced 2017. HVAC replaced 2015 and new Pella windows installed 2016. Enjoy the Clubhouse with Pool, renovated fitness center, and 14 Tennis courts. 15 x 14 Florida Room not included in total sq/ft. Showings start Friday 8/6 @ 4pm! This home is a MUST SEE!!!

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henrico County, VA
Real Estate
Henrico County, VA
Business
County
Henrico County, VA
City
Community, VA
City
Henrico, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hvac#Pella#The Clubhouse With Pool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate gives Biden big bipartisan win

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Florida school board votes to keep mask mandate, defying DeSantis

The Broward County School Board on Tuesday voted 8-1 to retain its mask mandate for students and staff members, defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis's (R) executive order forcing school districts to make masks optional. The Fort Lauderdale school board is seeking legal counsel to challenge the executive order, which it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy