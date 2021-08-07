1902 Idlebrook Dr, Henrico, VA 23238

Welcome Home to this Charming Tri-Level, in the desirable Raintree community just minutes from Short Pump!! This freshly painted 4 bedroom two and a half bath home features walk out basement with gas fireplace and recessed lighting, laundry area with washer/dryer to convey, half bath and first floor bedroom or nice size office. Second level features updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and eat up bar, formal living room and dining area, with sliding door access to the Florida room and deck, which is perfect for entertaining. Third level features 3 bedrooms and two full baths with re-glazed tub and tile in hallway, and updated shower in Master bedroom. Detached two car garage with utility sink and roof replaced 2017. HVAC replaced 2015 and new Pella windows installed 2016. Enjoy the Clubhouse with Pool, renovated fitness center, and 14 Tennis courts. 15 x 14 Florida Room not included in total sq/ft. Showings start Friday 8/6 @ 4pm! This home is a MUST SEE!!!