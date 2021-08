Losing weight doesn’t have to be complicated. In fact, it might be as simple as adding more of one specific nutrient to your diet: fiber. That’s right, when it comes to weight loss, fiber is king. Research suggests eating more fiber can help you lose weight, even if you don’t make any other changes to your diet or reduce calories. How? For one, fiber is a master satiator! It fills you up quickly and keeps you satisfied longer by slowing down digestion and allowing food to enter your bloodstream at a slower rate.