Financial Aid and Student Information Systems Analyst - South Dakota Board of Regents Enrollment Services Center

Yankton Daily Press
 2 days ago

Financial Aid and Student Information Systems Analyst. The South Dakota Board of Regents Enrollment Services Center is hiring a Financial Aid and Student Information Systems Analyst. The primary responsibility of this position will be to serve as the system Regental consultant with respect to Banner Financial Aid and Student Information Systems. The incumbent in this position will be responsible to manage all the financial aid application processing as well as the Banner self-service (Financial Aid and Student) system. The incumbent will facilitate discussion with various stakeholders in the area of Financial Aid including working with Academic Affairs, Academic Records, Admissions and various other functional and technical employees. This incumbent will develop best practices for managing complex processing and develop training materials in the area of Financial Aid. This position will also provide expertise in a diverse are of student services including Banner Self Service. Office location is flexible and dependent on candidate hired. A bachelor’s degree is preferred or an equivalent combination of education and experience may be acceptable. Three to five years of experience preferred in the area of Financial Aid, Information Systems, or other Student Services. Starting salary is $55,000-$60,000 DOE/DOQ.

www.yankton.net

#Student Services#Regents#Regental#Academic Affairs#Academic Records#Admissions#Banner Self Service
