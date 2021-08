Liz Ortecho has her hands full. HL got EXCLUSIVE scoop from Jeanine Mason about Max’s dire future, Liz’s new guy, Maria’s terrifying vision, and more. Roswell, New Mexico returned for season 3, and Liz Ortecho has seemingly started a new life outside of Roswell. She’s got her new job in Los Angeles and a new romance on the horizon with Heath. However, back home in Roswell, there’s a lot to death with: Max is dying, Max has a clone, and Maria is having game-changing visions. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Jeanine Mason about how Liz is going to react when she returns to Roswell and finds out Max is a ticking time bomb.