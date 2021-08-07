Brooke Bream, daughter of Millard South star Scott Bream, will walk on for Husker golf

Cancel
The Nebraska women’s golf team picked up a player with strong local ties Friday with the addition of walk-on Brooke Bream. Bream is the daughter of Nebraska High School Hall of Fame inductee Scott Bream, a former three-sport star at Millard South. Scott Bream earned All-Metro honors in football, was the point guard on Millard South’s unbeaten state champion basketball team and was drafted in the second round of the 1989 MLB draft by the San Diego Padres.

