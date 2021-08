Creamy lemonade, whipped coffee, and innovative wraps, but now food TikTok has a new trend to try out this summer that's sure to bee one of your favorites: frozen honey. The sweet phenomenon is taking over the app, and it's easy to see why. It doesn't require nearly as much effort as past trends, uses just one ingredient, and is a cool snack for these hot days. All you need is patience while you wait to take your honey out of the freezer.