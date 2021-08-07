Cancel
Wildlife

Southwest ND Deer Surviving EHD, Habitat Loss

By dakotaedgeoutdoors
Williston Daily Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite last year showcasing one of the worst outbreaks of epizootic hemorrhagic disease (EHD) – a midge-borne illness that impacts primarily whitetailed deer, but did infect and kill mule deer, a few pronghorn and even an elk in southwestern North Dakota late last summer and fall – the region’s deer herds remain relatively stable headed into the fall hunting seasons according to North Dakota Game & Fish Department (NDG&F) Big Game Supervisor Bruce Stillings.

