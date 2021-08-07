Real Estate News
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Southern Coast Real Estate adds three industry professionals to their team. Tracy Daly has lived in five different southern states throughout her life, but returned to Charleston to marry her husband, a retired Navy Captain, in 2014. Prior to a real estate career, Daly was a salon and clothing boutique owner while holding an active physical therapy license. With years of experience in customer service, her professional training, and her ability to guide clients through the real estate process, she is excited about helping them find their dream homes. Call her at 912.704.1837 or email t.daly@bhhsscre.com.www.postandcourier.com
