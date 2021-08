I’ve dumped a draft of this article where I rage against the college football machine. I said terrible (and true) things about Texas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Nebraska and Arkansas — but I think y’all have plenty of those thoughts slamming around in your head at the moment. I see no point in stoking an already raging inferno. I feel for Kansas State and the remaining schools in the Big 12. This isn’t what college sports is about, but with the infusion of ESPN money over the last decade, this was inevitable. Granted, I would prefer to be stabbed in the front by the supposed “blue bloods” of the conference, as opposed to the back, but that would take a modicum of class and courage, and we all know that’s in short supply these days.