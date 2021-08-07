New England news in brief

Two men from Boston standing outside Fuego Lounge were shot dead early Saturday morning. Police were called to West Friendship Street at about 2 a.m. They found one man dead and the second was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in critical condition. He died less than an hour after arriving at the hospital. The men, ages 27 and 29, were not immediately identified by police. In a tweet, police said the city’s licensing board held an emergency hearing and “voted to close Fuego Lounge effective immediately.” A formal hearing will be held next week, the tweet said. The police investigation is ongoing.