Clean. Barcelona Red Metallic exterior and Graphite interior, Tacoma trim. CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration, 4x4, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth. READ MORE!. SHELOR VALUE. FOR A FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT 24/7, VISIT WWW.SHELOR.COM! Call 1-866-743-5671 for More Information. Cheap Cars on the Motor Mile provides another...